LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,803 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $59,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,280,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $235.71 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

