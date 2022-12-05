Luminus Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,100 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.4% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $314.46. 2,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

