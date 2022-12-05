Luminus Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,200 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Sunnova Energy International comprises approximately 0.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,517,000 after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

