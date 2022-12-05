Luminus Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Berry Global Group accounts for 1.0% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 487.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 754,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,045. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

