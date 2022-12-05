Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

LUGDF stock traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 10.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of 6.07 and a 52 week high of 10.39.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

