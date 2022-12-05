Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $528,814.26 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

According to CryptoCompare, "At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin."

