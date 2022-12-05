MaidSafeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $42.39 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and approximately $927.69 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

