Maj Invest Holding A S Has $187 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,386,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 210,675 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 4.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $186,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $158.85. 44,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.64. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

