Maj Invest Holding A S Has $335.69 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340,310 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 8.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $335,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LOW traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.64. 49,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

