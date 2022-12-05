Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,434,250 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,392. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

