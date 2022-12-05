Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,434,250 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE PGR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,392. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
