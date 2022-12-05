Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 81,590 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,590 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 3.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.73% of Tractor Supply worth $150,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.00. 10,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

