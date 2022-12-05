Maj Invest Holding A S Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240,514 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 2.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.52% of Lennar worth $113,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Lennar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.38. 26,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

