Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Marathon Petroleum worth $91,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

