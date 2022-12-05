Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.30. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

