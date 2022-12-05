Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.31

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 12102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
