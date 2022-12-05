Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.31

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 12102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

