Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Gap Down to $37.28

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $36.24. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

