Mark Yeomans Sells 430 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

Mark Yeomans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$57.74. 5,295,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.59. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$54.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.47.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

