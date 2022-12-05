Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 30.6%

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) traded up 30.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 181,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 66,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Mason Graphite Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$29.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 27.17 and a current ratio of 74.87.
Mason Graphite Company Profile
Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.
