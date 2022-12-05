MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.54.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.54. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

