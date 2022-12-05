Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100,234 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

