MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Compass Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Group LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 4.8% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.1 %

MELI stock traded down $29.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $915.91. 4,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,109. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $893.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $842.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

