MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Down 4.1% This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $69.95 million and approximately $91,192.99 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

