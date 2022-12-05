MetaMUI Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $73.43 million and $97,214.98 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

