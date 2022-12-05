Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.53

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 2022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.