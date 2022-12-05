Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.53

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 2022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Metropolitan Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.