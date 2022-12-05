Michael T. Putziger Buys 1,141 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,141 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EBTC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $46.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $419.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

