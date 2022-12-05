Millennium Management LLC Purchases 3,572,335 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 238.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,572,335 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Suncor Energy worth $177,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.