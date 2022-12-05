Millennium Management LLC Sells 172,073 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,073 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $153,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

