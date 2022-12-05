Mizuho Boosts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $11.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.