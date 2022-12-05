Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.95. 41,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,445. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Insider Activity

About Mobileye Global

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.