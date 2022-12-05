Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ MBLY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.95. 41,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,445. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $32.90.
Insider Activity
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobileye Global (MBLY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.