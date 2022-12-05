Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $83.70 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $83.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $145.58 or 0.00851655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,094.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00477967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00114910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00664443 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00246570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00268862 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,209,652 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

