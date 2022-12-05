Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.74

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.74 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 2098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,782. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,410,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

