Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of MCO opened at $301.73 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

