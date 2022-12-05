Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $184.83 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00079904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,936,375 coins and its circulating supply is 460,240,634 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

