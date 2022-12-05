Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $188.97 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $188.97 million and $6.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00080647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025780 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,866,988 coins and its circulating supply is 460,049,952 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

