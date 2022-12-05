Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $8.76 or 0.00051445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,576,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,806,984 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

