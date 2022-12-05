Morgan Stanley Trims SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price to $9.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $11.50.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.91 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $587.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

