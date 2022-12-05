MovieBloc Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.96 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and $2.80 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

