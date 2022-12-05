Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

LON:MUL traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.63). 3,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.18. The company has a market cap of £132.17 million and a PE ratio of 647.06. Mulberry Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

