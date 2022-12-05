Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 340 ($4.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUL stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. Mulberry Group has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.19). The firm has a market cap of £132.17 million and a PE ratio of 647.06.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

