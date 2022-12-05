N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,145,171.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 580,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,452. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

