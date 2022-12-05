N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,145,171.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Genpact Stock Performance
G stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 580,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,452. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
