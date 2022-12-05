Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.58 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $103.75 million and $4.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,974.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00473306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022297 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00114349 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00854015 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.38 or 0.00650240 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00243906 BTC.
About Nano
Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.
