Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.58 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $103.75 million and $4.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,974.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00473306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00114349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00854015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.38 or 0.00650240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00243906 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

