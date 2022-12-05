Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,763 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 257,060 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 504,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 309,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAUT remained flat at $1.78 on Monday. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,890. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

In related news, insider Gwen E. Weld purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gwen E. Weld purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Subramanian Sankar acquired 40,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,700 over the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

