Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143,895 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cue Biopharma worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CUE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

CUE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.76. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,744. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.78% and a negative net margin of 500.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

