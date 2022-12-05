Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the quarter. Immatics makes up 1.4% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Immatics worth $27,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 529,325 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IMTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,236. Immatics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

