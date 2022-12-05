Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares during the quarter. Amryt Pharma makes up about 0.5% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 149.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 225.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amryt Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

