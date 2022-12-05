Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,000. RH comprises about 1.0% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in RH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.94.

Shares of RH stock traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.66. 5,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,288. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock worth $3,839,537 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

