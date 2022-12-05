Nantahala Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,634,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Curis by 3,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Curis by 465.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 207.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 348,633 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.79. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Curis Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.