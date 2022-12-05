Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,909. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

