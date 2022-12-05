Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,216 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.65. 4,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,544. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,855 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

