National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.69.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

